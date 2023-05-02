Stocks To Watch: Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Auto shares, Jet Airways, IDFC First Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Green, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 2 -

Adani Green Energy | The Adani group company reported a 319 percent surge in net profit to Rs 507 crore against Rs 121 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 78 percent to Rs 2,598 crore vs Rs 1,461 crore. Ebitda up 132.9 percent at Rs 2,264, while Ebitda margin came at 87.1 vs 66.5 percent.

Bharti Airtel | The telecom has partnerd with Bridgepointe Technologies under Global Channel Partners Programme partnership that will enable US enterprises in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solutions. In other development, Brookfield and Bharti Enterprises closed a Rs 5,000 crore deal for four marquee properties including Worldmark Assets in Delhi Aerocity and Gurugram.