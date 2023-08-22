1 / 6

Union Bank of India | The lender's board approved a plan to raise capital up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The board has set a floor price of Rs 91.10 per share. The committee is scheduled to meet on August 24 to determine the issue price for the QIP.

Adani Enterprises | The promoter of Adani Group's flagship raised stake to 69.87 percent from 67.65 percent. The promoter acquired 2.22 percent from Aug 7-18.

RITES | The company signed a memorandum of understanding with NHPC Limited, a hydropower generation company operating under the Ministry of Power, to collaborate on comprehensive Consultancy services for Rail Infrastructure facilities for NHPC’s hydropower projects.

Tata Power | Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the company has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 9MWp solar plant with Tata Motors Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. The plant will be the largest on campus solar facility in the state.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd | The company has completed the acquisition of 50.10 percent equity shares of Michigan Engineers from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited and Sansaar Housing Finance Limited, for an equity investment of Rs 137.07 crore. Michigan will now become a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises Limited.

