Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, HPCL, DLF among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 15 -

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani Group's flagship entity's board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore by selling new shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) subject to shareholder approval. In another development, a special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday decided to pronounce orders in the Adani-Hindenburg case on May 15.

Adani Transmission | The Ahmedabad-headquartered electric power transmission company company is planning to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other routes.

Tata Motors | The home-grown auto major reported a net profit of Rs 5,407.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Total revenue stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore during the period under review, up 33.9 percent against Rs 78,439 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Hero MotoCorp | India's largest two-wheeler company has announced partnership with Motosport SA for the sale and service of its motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The companies joint venture with SCC Infra had bagged order worth Rs 2,250 crore for irrigation project in Rajasthan. RVNL share in the project is 51 percent while SCC’s share is 49 percent.

HPCL | The state-owned company reported a 79 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,608.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. For the fiscal year 2022-23, the company posted a loss of Rs 6,980.23 crore for the full fiscal year 2022-23.

Indraprastha Gas | The state-run company reported a nine percent year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The revenue, on the other hand, rose 53 percent.

DLF | The company reported a 40 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 569.6 crore for the quarter ended March, up from Rs 405.54 crore in the year ago period. The total income, for the period under review, fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Navin Fluorine | The chemical company reported a 81.4 percent increase in net profit at Rs 136.4 crore vs Rs 75.2 crore. The revenue for the period under review rose 70.5 percent. EBITDA at Rs 201.8 crore, up from Rs 94.2 crore. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.