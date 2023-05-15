Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, HPCL, DLF among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 15 -

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani Group's flagship entity's board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore by selling new shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) subject to shareholder approval. In another development, a special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday decided to pronounce orders in the Adani-Hindenburg case on May 15.

Adani Transmission | The Ahmedabad-headquartered electric power transmission company company is planning to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other routes.