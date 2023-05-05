Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor, Tata Power, United Breweries and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, CEAT, Zydus Lifesciences, Tata Power, TVS Motor among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 5 -

Adani Enterprises | The Adani group's flagship firm reported a 137.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 722.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.

Hero Motocorp | India's largest two-wheeler maker posted a standalone net profit of Rs 859 crore, up 37 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period. This was significantly higher than the estimate of Rs 747 crore, as shown in CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts. Revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 8,306.78 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7,422 crore during the fourth quarter.

TVS Motor | Chennai-based company on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, up 49 percent on-year during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 274.5 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 346 crore. The company's revenue soared 19 percent on-year to Rs 6,605 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,530 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Tata Power | The company on Thursday reported a 48.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 938.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 632 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 670 crore for the quarter under review.

United Breweries | The company on Thursday reported a 94.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to inflationary pressures. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 95 crore for the quarter under review.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | The company on Thursday reported a nine percent increase in its net operating income to Rs 436.4 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal and declared income distribution of Rs 285.2 crore to unitholders for the March quarter. The company declared a distribution of Rs 285.2 crore or Rs 4.81 per unit for Q4 FY23, a growth of 4.3 percent YoY. The record date for the distribution is May 10, 2023. Payment of the distribution shall be processed on or before May 17.

CEAT | Tyre maker on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 133.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 25.3 crore. Low raw material costs and high domestic demand drove CEAT’s performance. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,874.8 crore during the period under review, up 11 percent against Rs 2,592 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Blue Star | Cooling products maker on Thursday reported a 195 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 225.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 76.2 crore. The company was able to successfully conclude the sale of a land parcel at Thane, thus realising a gain of Rs 170.81 crore (net of tax Rs 139.24 crore), which is reported as exceptional income for the fourth quarter, it said in an exchange filing.

Zydus Lifesciences | Pharmaceuticals firm on Thursday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market sucralfate tablets USP, 1 gram. Sucralfate is used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines.

IndiGo | The company on Thursday said its Airbus aircraft are expected to be a bit lighter in weight following aviation safety regulator DGCA granting it approval to remove Technical Paper Manuals. The regulatory nod allows the airline to remove Technical Paper Manuals weighing 40 kg from each aircraft cockpit of its Airbus fleet, IndiGo said in a statement.

Manappuram Finance | The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has frozen assets worth Rs 143 crore of prominent Kerala-based NBFC Manappuram Finance Ltd's MD and CEO V P Nandakumar after it conducted raids as part of a money laundering investigation. A total of six premises in Thrissur, where the company is headquartered, were covered during the searches that were launched on Wednesday. The case pertains to allegations of money laundering through the "illegal" collection of deposits from the public, the agency said in a statement.