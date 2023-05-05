Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor, Tata Power, United Breweries and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, CEAT, Zydus Lifesciences, Tata Power, TVS Motor among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 5 -

Adani Enterprises | The Adani group's flagship firm reported a 137.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 722.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.

Hero Motocorp | India's largest two-wheeler maker posted a standalone net profit of Rs 859 crore, up 37 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period. This was significantly higher than the estimate of Rs 747 crore, as shown in CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts. Revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 8,306.78 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7,422 crore during the fourth quarter.