Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sanofi, Pricol, P&G among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 11 -

Adani Enterprises | The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group on Wednesday, said its board of directors will meet on May 13 in Ahmedabad to consider fundraising through various methods. (Read more)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The pharmaceutical major posted a sharp rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 959 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on favourable base. This was 996 percent up as compared to Rs 87.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,145 crore estimate of a poll by CNBC-TV18. (Read more)

Larsen & Toubro | The engineering and capital goods major reported a revenue of Rs 58,335 crore, up by 10 percent year on year, but came in below expectations of Rs 59,300 crore. The company said its performance was aided by strong execution of a large order book in the infrastructure projects segment and robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Of the total revenues, share of international revenues stood at 39 percent. (Read more)

Godrej Consumer Products | The fast-moving consumer goods company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 452 crore for the quarter ended March, beating estimates. This was up 24.5 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore in the year-ago period, also above the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 445 crore. Revenue growth increased nine percent to Rs 3,200 crore as against Rs 2,916 crore in the year ago period. (Read more) Additionally, the board approved raising of Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

ESAF Small Finance Bank | The private lender posted an over four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 302.33 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. The bank earned a profit of Rs 54.73 crore a year ago. Total business (including advances under collection management) increased by 23.22 percent to Rs 30,996.89 crore, compared to Rs 25,155.76 crore in the preceding year, ESAF Small Finance Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

P&G | Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major on Wednesday reported a 60.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 165 crore for the third quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, posted a net profit of Rs 102.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

RattanIndia Enterprises | Diversified firm's board approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement. (Read more)

Sanofi India | Drug firm on Wednesday reported a 20.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 190.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 238.4 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 736.5 crore during the period under review, up 4.2 percent against Rs 707 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Pricol | The Tamil Nadu-based automotive technology firm reported a 126.96 percent rise on its consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The total income for the quarter under review came at Rs 525.37 crore, up from Rs 415.80 crore in the year ago period.