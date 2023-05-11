Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sanofi, Pricol, P&G among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 11 -

Adani Enterprises | The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group on Wednesday, said its board of directors will meet on May 13 in Ahmedabad to consider fundraising through various methods. (Read more)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The pharmaceutical major posted a sharp rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 959 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on favourable base. This was 996 percent up as compared to Rs 87.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,145 crore estimate of a poll by CNBC-TV18. (Read more)