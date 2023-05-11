English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 11, 2023 7:04:59 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sanofi, Pricol, P&G among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 11 -

Adani Enterprises, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Adani Enterprises | The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group on Wednesday, said its board of directors will meet on May 13 in Ahmedabad to consider fundraising through various methods. (Read more)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The pharmaceutical major posted a sharp rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 959 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on favourable base. This was 996 percent up as compared to Rs 87.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,145 crore estimate of a poll by CNBC-TV18. (Read more)

L&amp;T, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X