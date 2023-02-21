Stocks to Watch: ACC, Ambuja Cements, Minda Corp, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, BEML and more

SUMMARY From ACC & Ambuja to Minda Corp, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

ACC, Ambuja | Adani Cement in a statement said that both companies will resume operations at Gagal and Darlaghat plants in Himachal Pradesh starting today. New freight rates have been set 10-12 percent lower than the earlier rates for both the companies.

Tata Steel | Board approved the issue of fixed rated, unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed NCDs on a private placement basis to eligible investors. The 2.15 lakh NCDs of Rs 1 lakh each will aggregate to Rs 2,150 crore. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market of BSE. The NCDs will mature on February 25, 2028.

Asian Paints | Asian Paints (Polymers) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary enters into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, subject to clearances.

Minda Corp | The company during a conference call on Monday clarified that the investment of Rs 400 crore to acquire 15.7 percent stake in Pricol from the open market is for financial purposes only and that the company will continue to remain a minority shareholder with no special rights. The company also said that it will continue to explore all opportunities going ahead. Long-term debt stands at Rs 150 crore and short-term debt is at Rs 350 crore. The management further added that the company continues to focus on other inorganic growth opportunities and has cash flow generating ability to fund the acquisitions. (Picture for representational purposes only.)

BEML | Signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-led SPV, who have been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project phase-1. BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of Metro Rolling Stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations.

United Spirits | Approves the sale of all equity shares held in non-operative, wholly-owned subsidiary - Sovereign Distilleries Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 32 crore. The definitive agreement has been signed with Girish Jain and M Sukumar of Sri Lakshya Traders. The transaction is likely to be completed within 30 days of the signing of the agreement.

Bharat Electronics | Delhi Metro launched India's first ever indigenously developed Train Control and Supervision System, jointly developed by BEL and DMRC for operations on its first corridor - the Red Line. The i-ATS system will further be deployed for operations on other operational corridors and Phase-4 projects as well.

GR Infraprojcts | Emerged as L-1 bidder for two NHAI projects worth Rs 3,613 crore. Both projects are in the state of Uttarakhand, with a construction period of 1,460 days from the appointed date and will be on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis.