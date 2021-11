1 / 6 Vinati Organics: The stock has been following an uptrend with momentum indicators MACD and RSI looking positive. One can buy Vinati shares above Rs 2,015 for a target of Rs 2,250 with a stop loss at Rs 1,800. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



2 / 6 Astral: The stock appears to be trading near the lower band of an ascending channel, and is expected to continue bullish movement from the support level. Indicators MACD and RSI are looking positive for Astral. Buying is recommended above Rs 2,350 for a target of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



3 / 6 UPL: The stock has taken support at its 200-day exponential moving average line, after retracing important support at the Rs 700 mark following a breakout. Buying is recommended above Rs 790 for a target of Rs 870 with a stop loss at Rs 690. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



4 / 6 Bata India: The stock has retested the level of an ascending channel after a breakout, with support at a 40-day exponential moving average. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI are suggesting positive movement in the stock. One can buy the Bata India stock above Rs 2,190 for a target of Rs 2,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,995. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



5 / 6 Bharti Airtel: The stock appears to be in an uptrend with a breakout expected above Rs 740. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI and hinting at a further upside in the stock. One can buy the stock above Rs 745 for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 692. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)