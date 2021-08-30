From Pidilite to SRF: Market analysts recommend 10 stocks for solid near-term returns



1 / 10 Bandhan Bank: The counter is bottoming out after meaningful correction, and bouncing back from a strong weekly zone of Rs 266-251 where it has formed a bullish hammer candlestick on the weekly chart. On the daily chart, it took support at a down-sloping trendline where momentum indicator RSI has made a positive crossover from oversold territory, which may lead to a short-covering rally. Traders may go long on Bandhan Bank at the current market price for a target of Rs 288 with a stop loss at Rs 271. (Analyst: Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart)









2 / 10 Sun Pharma: The stock has been consolidating sideways following a sharp rise towards the end of July. Structurally, the consolidation looks complete, and the stock appears to be starting a Traders can look to buy the stock at the current market price for a target of Rs 810-840 with a stop loss at Rs 767. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









3 / 10 Concor: Concor has been correcting for a while, and taking support near the 20-week moving average on minor dips. It has crossed the near-term hurdles on the way up and short-term momentum indicators have turned in favour of the bulls. Thus the stock is expected to head higher. Traders can buy at the current market price for a target of Rs 700-716 with a stop loss at Rs 655. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)









4 / 10 KNR Construction: The stock has formed a cup and handle pattern on the intraday chart, confirming a bullish trend ahead. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









5 / 10 Hindalco: Metal stocks are likely to outperform after the Fed Chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which indicates the US central bank is in no rush to hike interest rates. Hindalco is outperforming the metal basket on the back of the positive developments in aluminium prices and upgrades by foreign brokerages. Technically, Hindalco has bounced back smartly from its 50-day moving average, which coincides with the Rs 400-380 demand zone. It is likely to hit a fresh 52-week high above the resistance area of Rs 450-455. Traders may go long on Hindalco at the current market price for a target of Rs 451 with a stop loss at Rs 432. (Analyst: Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart)









6 / 10 Birla Corporation: The stock is expected to approach the Rs 1,625 level in the short term. After a close above the Rs 1,490 mark, it is expected to touch Rs 1,950 in the medium term. The stock appears to be in an uptrend with strong support at Rs 1,116. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









7 / 10 SRF: The stock has strong relative strength along with the chemicals sector. SRF appears to be in a strong uptrend, breaking out of a bullish flag formation on the daily chart. Momentum indicator RSI is in a little overbought territory but has witnessed a beautiful crossove. Traders are advised to go long on SRF at the current market price for a target of Rs 9,800 with a stop loss at Rs 9,200. (Analyst: Santosh Meena, Swastika Investmart)









8 / 10 JB Chemicals & Pharma: The stock has successfully closed above the Rs 1,638 mark, and is now expected to go towards Rs 1,960 in the short term. Once it takes out that level, it is expected to touch Rs 2,350 in the medium term. The stock has been taking out its resistance level every 3-4 months to reach new highs. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









9 / 10 Carborundum Universal: The stock is expected to gain 36 percent in the medium term, and reach the range of Rs 1,800-1,850 in the long term. It appears to be in a strong bullish trend on the weekly timeframe and is taking meaningful dips from time to time. Its volumes have been increasing gradually for the past few weeks.(Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)





