Technical picks: Amara Raja, Polycab, Infibeam, 8 other stocks analysts recommend

Headline indices have retreated after coming within 1.5 percent of their all-time highs, touched in October 2021. The bulls are yet again showing signs of fatigue as the indices meet stiff resistance close to the peaks. Are there any trading opportunities on Dalal Street now to use the current dip in the short term? As market participants await the Union Budget and state elections, analysts have handpicked 11 technical bets. On their playbook now are Prestige Estates, HEG, MRPL and Polycab, and other stocks.