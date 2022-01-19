Technical picks: Amara Raja, Polycab, Infibeam, 8 other stocks analysts recommend



1 / 11 Buy Amara Raja Batteries shares | Target price: Rs 685 | Stop loss: Rs 635 | The stock has retested the breakout level after a breakout of the triangle pattern. Amara Raja Batteries shares appear to be in a positive momentum. One can initiate long positions at Rs 647. (Analyst: Miraj Vora, IDBI Capital Markets)



2 / 11 Buy Bharat Electronics shares | Target price: Rs 325-375 | Stop loss: Rs 770 | The stock recently gave range breakouts to make a high of Rs 222 with good volume. Technical indicators are suggesting a upmove in Bharat Electronics. One can initiate longs in the range of Rs 182-195-212. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



3 / 11 Buy ACC shares | Target price: Rs 2,600 | Stop loss: Rs 2,080 | The stock has reversed from support at its 200-day exponential moving average. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI are giving positive signals for ACC shares. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



4 / 11 Buy Triveni Turbine shares | Target price: Rs 325 | Stop loss: Rs 162 | The stock has traded in a Rs 155-195 range between November 2021 and January 2022 with a series of higher bottom formations. It has given range breakouts to make a high of Rs 204 with good volume. Technical indicators are suggesting more upside for Triveni Turbines shares. One can go long in the stock in the Rs 172-181-193 range. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



5 / 11 Buy Infibeam shares | Target price: Rs 58 | Stop loss: Rs 35 | The stock appears to have gained momentum after reversing from the support zone of Rs 38-40. One can consider taking long positions in the Infibeam stock above Rs 46. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



6 / 11 Buy HEG shares | Target price: Rs 2,040 | Stop loss: Rs 1,790 | The stock has given a breakout above the falling channel of the last three months, signaling the resumption of its upmove and a fresh opportunity to enter. The momentum in HEG shares is expected to continue towards the Rs 2,040 level, which is the 61.8 percent retracement of a previous decline, from Rs 2,316 to Rs 1,513. The stock appears to have immediate support at Rs 1,800. One can initiate long positions in the range of Rs 1,850-1,890. (Analyst: Pankaj Pandey, ICICI Securities)



7 / 11 Buy GAIL shares | Target price: Rs 182 | Stop loss: Below Rs 132 |The stock has formed a round bottom on the daily chart, and trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Technical indicator RSI is giving a positive signal. One can buy GAIL shares in the range of Rs 140-145. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)



8 / 11 Buy Prestige Estates shares | Target price: Rs 640 | Stop loss: Rs 440 | The stock appears to be in a bullish trend after giving a breakout of the flag formation. Technical indicators are suggesting the momentum in Prestige Estates shares is likely to continue in the long run. A 'buy' can be initiated near Rs 530. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



9 / 11 Buy Rama Phosphates shares | Target price: Rs 700 | Stop loss: Rs 287 | The stock has seen a correction after an uptrend from April to July 2021. It recently gave a breakout in the Keltner Channel range to make a high of Rs 350 with large volume. Technical indicators KST, Demand Index and MACD are giving positive signals for Rama Phosphates shares. One can initiate longs in the range of Rs 316-335. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



10 / 11 Buy MRPL shares | Target price: Rs 60 | Stop loss: Rs 38 | The stock appears to be moving in an ascending channel, with indicators EMA and RSI giving positive signals. One can go long on MRPL shares above Rs 47. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)