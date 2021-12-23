Technical picks: Deepak Nitrite, 7 other stocks analysts recommend now for short term



1 / 8 Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares | Target price: Rs 654 | Stop loss: Rs 525 | The stock appears to be in a strong uptrend on major timeframes. ICICI Prudential Life shares have made a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart, suggesting more upside. Technical indicators such as the Directional Movement and Average Directional indices indicate the bulls to be in control. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart. One can initiate a 'buy' on ICICI Prudential Life for a period of up to three months. (Analyst: Nayak Ajit Srinivas, HDFC Securities)



2 / 8 Buy Aurobindo Pharma shares | Target price: Rs 798/828 | Stop loss: Rs 658 | The stock has formed a strong bull candle suggesting positive momentum. On the daily chart, Aurobindo Pharma shares have made a higher top and higher bottom formation. The short-term trend remains positive with the stock trading above its key moving averages. Technical indicators Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Directional Movement Index (DMI) are suggesting strength in the counter. One can initiate a 'buy' in the range of Rs 715-684 for the next 1-3 months. (Analyst: Gajendra Prabu, HDFC Securities)



3 / 8 Buy Timken India shares | Target price Rs 2,250 | Stop loss: Rs 1,770 | The stock has been trading in an ascending channel, having reversed from the lower band of an ascending channel. Technical indicators MACD and RSI are giving positive signals. One can buy stock above Rs 1,900. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



4 / 8 Buy Bharti Airtel shares | Target price: Rs 720/760 | Stop loss: Rs 640 | The stock has taken support from a falling trend-line and formed a hammer kind of pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a reversal up ahead. It has been making higher highs and higher lows in another sign of upside. The stock is looking positive on the hourly chart with momentum indicator MACD showing a positive crossover. One can buy the stock around Rs 684.8 for the next 1-2 weeks. (Analyst: Sumeet Bagadia, Choice Broking)



5 / 8 Buy Tata Communications shares | Target price: Rs 1,550 | Stop loss: Rs 1,190 | After reversing from the lower band of an ascending channel, Tata Communications shares have been following an uptrend. The stock has reversed from support at its 200-day exponential moving average. A ‘buy’ can be initiated above Rs 1,365. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



6 / 8 Buy Gokul Refoils & Solvent shares | Target price: Rs 60-70 | Stop loss: Rs 28 | The stock appears to have formed a bullish candle with above-average volume. It made a high of Rs 120 recently with strong volume. Technical indicators Demand Index, Vortex and MACD are suggesting an upmove going forward. One can initiate a ‘buy’ around Rs 35. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



7 / 8 Buy Deepak Nitrite shares | Target price: Rs 2,950 | Stop loss: Rs 1,990 | The stock has been trading in an upward trending channel after reversing from support at its 200-day exponential moving average. Technical indicators MACD and RSI are hinting at positive momentum going forward. A ‘buy’ can be initiated above Rs 2,300. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)