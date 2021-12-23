Technical picks: Deepak Nitrite, 7 other stocks analysts recommend now for short term

As headline indices struggle to revisit their all-time highs, are there any trading opportunities on the stock exchanges now? The Sensex and Nifty50 indices have retreated about eight percent from their peaks of October 2021. Analysts see stock-specific moves in the market for the time being. They have handpicked eight stocks to make the most of the market now for the next few weeks. On their playbook now are Deepak Nitrite, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Prudential Life and five other technical stock picks. Do you own any of these stocks?