1 / 7 Apollo Tyres: The stock has formed a pennant on the daily chart, and given a breakout near Rs 240. It appears to have taken support at its 200-day exponential moving average line. A 'buy' is recommended above Rs 240 for a target of Rs 320 with a stop loss at Rs 200. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



2 / 7 Petronet LNG: Petronet has been consolidating within the Rs 210-260 range for more than a year, and trading in the middle of the band. It has formed a strong base around Rs 230, which coincides with the support zone of its 200-day exponential moving average on the daily chart. Indications are in favour of a steady upmove. One can initiate longds in teh range of Rs 232-234 for a target of Rs 244 with a stop loss at Rs 229. (Analyst: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking)



3 / 7 UltraTech Cement: The stock has been growing stronger, having taken out key resistance at Rs 7,400 with encouraging volumes. UltraTech appears to be heading towards Rs 8,200-8,300 levels now. One can buy the stock for a target of Rs 8,200 with a stop loss at Rs 7,600. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)



4 / 7 Sun TV: The stock has been following an uptrend, having reversed from support at its 200-day moving average. Sun TV shares have formed an ascending triangle pattern with a breakout above Rs 570. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI look positive for the stock. Buying is recommended above Rs 590 for a target of Rs 720 with a stop loss at Rs 470. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



5 / 7 Bharat Forge: The stock has been consolidating within the Rs 720-820 range for three months and holding above the support zone of its 100-day exponential moving average on the daily chart. It looks poised for a breakout soon. Traders may use this opportunity to accumulate Bharat Forge. Buying is recommended in the range of Rs 810-815 for a target of Rs 870 with a stop loss at Rs 790. (Analyst: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking)



6 / 7 UPL: The stock has taken support at its 200-day exponential moving average line. UPL appears to have important support at the Rs 700 mark. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI suggest further upside in UPL shares. Buying is recommended above Rs 760 for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 690. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)