1 / 5 Buy Premier Explosives: After hitting a low of Rs 56.5 in March 2020 in a decline that began in January 2018, the stock has seen value buying and made higher bottoms. Its recent range breakout to a high of Rs 341 is accompanied by good volume. Technical indicators MACD, ADX and KST suggest a possible upmove in Premier Explosives. One can buy the stock around 286 for a target of Rs 525-650 with a stop loss at Rs 240. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



2 / 5 Buy Timken: The stock has been trading in an ascending channel and appears to be in an uptrend. Timken shares have reversed from the lower band of an ascending channel, with technical indicators MACD and RSI suggesting the momentum may continue going ahead. One can buy Timken shares above Rs 2,100 for a target of Rs 2,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,880. (Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



3 / 5 Buy Tata Steel: The stock has seen some technical correction in the form of profit booking to hit a low of Rs 1,064 in December 21, from Rs 1,535 odd levels after clocking a series of higher bottom formations. Its recent weekly range breakouts are accompanied by strong volume. Technical indicators Demand Index, ADX and KST are giving positive signals. One can go long on Tata Steel shares around Rs 1,198 for a target of Rs 1,700-2,100 with a stop loss at Rs 1,060.



4 / 5 Buy GSFC: The stock is holding above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, giving a bullish signal. On the daily chart, the GSFC stock appears to have arrived in a zone where it is likely to begin an uptrend. Momentum indicator RSI is giving a positive signal. Traders should avoid creating short positions and be bullish at this level. One can buy GSFC shares above Rs 135 for a target of Rs 160 with a stop loss below Rs 117. (Analyst: Ajay Kekdia, Kedia Advisory)