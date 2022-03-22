Looking for trading ideas? Titan, Delta Corp among 10 bets analysts suggest now



1 / 10 Buy Delta Corp shares: The stock has given a long consolidation breakout and is holding well above the Rs 300 level. It has been making a higher top and higher bottom pattern on the daily chart. Delta Corp's price setup suggests a rally towards Rs 350 with major support at Rs 295. Any dip could be bought for the next leg of rally. Volume is rising along with price action, adding to conviction. (Analyst: Shivangi Sarda, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)



2 / 10 Buy Titan shares: The stock has broken out the range of Rs 2,200-2,700 with large volume. Technical indicators such as Know Sure Thing (KST), Aroon and Vortex are looking positive and pointing to a strong upmove. Investors may go long on Titan around Rs 2,462 for a target of Rs 3,700-4,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,200. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



3 / 10 Buy Deepak Nitrite shares: The stock has taken support near Rs 1,800 with large volume. Call unwinding at in-the-money strikes is acting as a cushion for Deepak Nitrite shares to move higher. Most chemical stocks are expected to deliver strong momentum. (Analyst: Shivangi Sarda, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)



4 / 10 Buy Adani Ports shares: The stock appears to be trading with positive momentum, having reversed from its 200-day exponential moving average. Momentum indicators MACD and RSI are giving positive signals. One may buy Adani Ports shares above Rs 750 for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 640. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



5 / 10 Buy Cummins India shares: The stock appears to be forming a rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart, with support gradually shifting higher. Cummins India shares are at their highest levels in the last 58 months, having managed to hold above the Rs 1,000-1,020 levels, which are acting as key support for a rally that can extend to the Rs 1,200 mark. (Analyst: Shivangi Sarda, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)



6 / 10 Buy Uflex shares: The stock has made a comeback after testing support levels. Technical indicators MACD and RSI are suggesting the positive momentum in the stock may continue. One can buy Uflex shares above Rs 615 for a target of Rs 725 with a stop loss at 535. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



7 / 10 Buy Prestige Estates shares: The stock has bounced back from support at its 200-day exponential moving average, with indicators MACD and RSI suggesting the momentum in the stock may continue. One can go long above Rs 490 for a target of Rs 600 with a stop loss at Rs 385. (Analyst: Vijay Dhanotiya, CapitalVia Global Research)



8 / 10 Buy Polyplex Corporation shares: The stock has made a series of higher tops and higher bottoms, and managed to keep above averages since May 2020. Technical indicators are giving positive signals for Polyplex shares following their recent breakout with large volume. One can buy Polyplex Corp shares around Rs 1,756 for a target of Rs 3,500 with a stop loss at Rs 1,490. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)



9 / 10 Buy Century Plyboards shares: The stock has made a series of positive candles in its upmove from March 2020 to September 2021. It has traded in range of Rs 540-700 since and resumed its uptrend with above-average volume. Technical indicators Demand Index and Average Directional Index (ADX) suggest the possibility of a strong upmove. One can buy Century Plyboards shares around Rs 533 for a target of Rs 900-1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 460. (Analyst: Bharat Gala, Ventura Securities)