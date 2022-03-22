Looking for trading ideas? Titan, Delta Corp among 10 bets analysts suggest now

It is still one step forward and two steps back for Dalal Street benchmark indices. Both Sensex and Nifty50 have retreated after coming within one percent of their all-time highs of October 2021, as investors globally remain on the back foot tracking news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, wild swings in crude oil, the long-overdue rate hikes and rising COVID cases in China. Are there any trading opportunities at the current juncture? Analysts have handpicked 10 stocks -- from Titan to Delta Corp -- to make the most of the market now.