Short-term trade calls: Market analysts recommend these 9 stocks



1 / 9 SBI Cards: The stock has been consolidating for the last two months after retesting the record high zone in June. It has tested the support zone of its long-term moving average twice in the recent past and rebounded swiftly. Fresh positions can be taken in the stock as a rebound is likely. Traders can buy at the current market price for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 990. (Analyst: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking)









2 / 9 Bank of Baroda: Most counters in the banking space are facing noticeable heat. The stock has lost nearly 10 percent of its value so far this month, and slipped below the support zone of its long-term moving average. Indications are in the favor of further slide ahead. Using any bounce to go short on the stock is advised. Traders can sell September futures for a target of Rs 69 with a stop loss at Rs 77. (Analyst: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking)









3 / 9 Linde India: The stock is expected to go towards the Rs 2,480 mark in the short term. Once Linde crosses the Rs 2,320 level on a closing basis, it is expected to touch Rs 2,900 in the medium term. The stock has already broken out of strong resistance at Rs 1,922. Technical indicator MACD suggests the stock is in an uptrend with strong volume. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









4 / 9 Havells: The stock has given a fresh breakout above a strong hurdle zone with good volume activity. Technical indicator MACD is showing a positive crossover in the stock, giving a buying signal. Traders can buy at the current market price for a target price of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss below Rs 1,200. (Analyst: Rohit Singre, LKP Securities)









5 / 9 Fortis Healthcare: The stock seems strong technically as it is in a bullish trend and has taken out the resistance level of Rs 260. Technical indicator MACD suggests that a positive trend will continue in the coming days. Efforts of the new management and an overall uptick in the healthcare sector may improve the scenario for the company going forward. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









6 / 9 Tata Elxsi: The stock has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart, suggesting that any dip near the breakout zone will be a good buying opportunity. Momentum indicators RSI and MACD are ranging in positive territory. Traders can buy Tata Elxsi at Rs 4,685 for a taget price of Rs 5,100-5,300 with a stop loss below Rs 4,400. (Analyst: Rohit Singre, LKP Securities)









7 / 9 HAL: An ascending triangle candlestick pattern is observed on the weekly charts, which usually suggests bullish movement in case of a breakout. The 20-day simple moving average is also acting as dynamic support. If HAL manages to stay above the Rs 1,130 mark, may give a 94 percent upside over the coming 6-7 months. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)









8 / 9 Eicher Motors: The upside momentum in the stock is likely to continue given the recent breakouts, taking it towards the Rs 3,040 level in the short term. Eicher shares are moving in a symmetrical triangle and not breaking the lower trend line. Once it surpasses the Rs 2,820 level on a closing beasis, it is expected to touch Rs 3,320 in the medium term. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)





