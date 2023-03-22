Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 22

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets, tracking global cues on March 22. While stocks on Wall Street ended higher overnight, shares in Asian markets rallied ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, in what is widely seen as the most challenging Fed policy decision in recent times.

Wall Street | US markets ended higher in the overnight session with Dow Jones up almost a percent, S&P 500 rising 1.3 percent while the tech heavy Nasdaq index ended 1.5 percent higher. (Image: Reuters)

Asian equities | Asian shares staged a cautious bounce on Wednesday with hopes a global banking crisis would be averted vying with uncertainty over the outlook for US interest rates as the Federal Reserve holds a high-stakes meeting on policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.9 percent, with Chinese blue chips up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei firmed 1.6 percent led by a rebound in beaten-down bank stocks. (Image: Reuters)

SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore exchange indicated a positive start for the Indian stock market. While SGX Nifty was up 0.04 percent, Nifty Futures were trading marginally higher at 17,170.2 at 7:42 am.

Dollar | The dollar was pinned near five-week lows on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the central bank is likely to take in the wake of global banking turmoil.

Dalal Street | Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday amid firm trends in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.73 points or 0.77 percent to settle at 58,074.68. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70 percent to settle at 17,107.50.

Rupee | The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated US Federal Reserve decision on key policy rate.

Gold | Gold was trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 1,948.10 as of Wednesday 7:34 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Oil | Oil fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. Brent futures, which have risen more than 3 percent this week, were down 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $74.84 a barrel at 7:33 am. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $69.20.

Fed | Markets are awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, in what is widely seen as the most challenging Fed policy decision in recent times. Following the meeting, Chair Jerome Powell is expected to unveil new economic projections and the central bank's path for interest rate hikes. While the market expects the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, some top central bank watchers say it could well pause further rate hikes or delay releasing new economic projections due to ructions in the global banking sector.

Cryptocurrency | Crypto market too was in the green with Bitcoin up more than a percent at $28,170.23 while Ethereum spike 2.4 percent to $1,799.23 at 7:36 am.

Russia-Ukraine War | Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin cemented friendship between China and Russia and jointly criticized the West, which moved to buttress Ukraine against Moscow's invasion with nearly $16 billion in financial aid and faster delivery of battle tanks.