English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 22

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 22

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 22
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Mar 22, 2023 7:56:42 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets, tracking global cues on March 22. While stocks on Wall Street ended higher overnight, shares in Asian markets rallied ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, in what is widely seen as the most challenging Fed policy decision in recent times.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11

Wall Street | US markets ended higher in the overnight session with Dow Jones up almost a percent, S&P 500 rising 1.3 percent while the tech heavy Nasdaq index ended 1.5 percent higher. (Image: Reuters)

1. Asia: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed and near its highest since the end of August. It was still up 1.9 percent for the week and 13 percent for the year so far. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent, to be 2.6 percent firmer for the week. E-Mini futures for the S&amp;P 500 edged up 0.04 percent.(Reuters)
Image count2 / 11

Asian equities | Asian shares staged a cautious bounce on Wednesday with hopes a global banking crisis would be averted vying with uncertainty over the outlook for US interest rates as the Federal Reserve holds a high-stakes meeting on policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.9 percent, with Chinese blue chips up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei firmed 1.6 percent led by a rebound in beaten-down bank stocks. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11

SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore exchange indicated a positive start for the Indian stock market. While SGX Nifty was up 0.04 percent, Nifty Futures were trading marginally higher at 17,170.2 at 7:42 am.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 11

Dollar | The dollar was pinned near five-week lows on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the central bank is likely to take in the wake of global banking turmoil.

Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
Image count5 / 11

Dalal Street | Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday amid firm trends in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.73 points or 0.77 percent to settle at 58,074.68. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70 percent to settle at 17,107.50.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 11

Rupee | The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated US Federal Reserve decision on key policy rate.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 11

Gold | Gold was trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 1,948.10 as of Wednesday 7:34 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 11

Oil | Oil fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. Brent futures, which have risen more than 3 percent this week, were down 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $74.84 a barrel at 7:33 am. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $69.20.

Jerome Powell
Image count9 / 11

Fed | Markets are awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, in what is widely seen as the most challenging Fed policy decision in recent times. Following the meeting, Chair Jerome Powell is expected to unveil new economic projections and the central bank's path for interest rate hikes. While the market expects the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, some top central bank watchers say it could well pause further rate hikes or delay releasing new economic projections due to ructions in the global banking sector.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 11

Cryptocurrency | Crypto market too was in the green with Bitcoin up more than a percent at $28,170.23 while Ethereum spike 2.4 percent to $1,799.23 at 7:36 am.

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 11

Russia-Ukraine War | Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin cemented friendship between China and Russia and jointly criticized the West, which moved to buttress Ukraine against Moscow's invasion with nearly $16 billion in financial aid and faster delivery of battle tanks.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open with gains, Asian indices in the green

Next Article

Rebound in bank stocks help Wall Street end in the green

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X