Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 22

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.56 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 22:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.60 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 1.49 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.54 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.18 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.71 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,532 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 635.05 points or 1.03 percent lower at 61,067.24 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 186.20 points or 1.01 percent to 18,199.10.

Shaktikanta Das | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will continue to hike the repo rate to ward off accentuated inflationary pressures. Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had announced to hike the policy repo rate — for a fifth consecutive time — by 35 basis points.

Rupee | The rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a massive sell-off in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.47 percent to touch $82.59 a barrel at 7:40 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.10 percent to $1,827.30 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.39 percent lower at $16,821.58 at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.18 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,213.98 (Image: Shutterstock)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Appearing at a White House news conference with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskyy is on his maiden trip to the US since the outbreak of the war.