English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 22

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 22

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 22
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 22, 2022 7:55:28 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.56 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 22:

CNBCTV18
1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.60 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 1.49 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.54 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.18 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.71 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,532 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 635.05 points or 1.03 percent lower at 61,067.24 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 186.20 points or 1.01 percent to 18,199.10.

RBI to allow linking of credit cards with UPI, says Shaktikanta Das
5 / 10

Shaktikanta Das | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will continue to hike the repo rate to ward off accentuated inflationary pressures. Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had announced to hike the policy repo rate — for a fifth consecutive time — by 35 basis points.

CNBCTV18
6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a massive sell-off in domestic equities.

CNBCTV18
7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.47 percent to touch $82.59 a barrel at 7:40 am on Thursday.

Mannapuram finance falls 10%
8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.10 percent to $1,827.30 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

CNBCTV18
9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.39 percent lower at $16,821.58 at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.18 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,213.98 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
10 / 10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Appearing at a White House news conference with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskyy is on his maiden trip to the US since the outbreak of the war.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Wall Street gains value as US consumer confidence rebounds in December

arrow down