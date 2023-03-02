English
Star Health, Axis Bank, L&T Technology: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Mar 2, 2023 8:47:25 AM IST (Updated)

JPMorgan has 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,100 per share while CLSA has 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,250 per share.

Star Health | UBS maintains 'sell' rating on Star Health with a target of Rs 525 per share. The brokerage says company has limited re-rating levers.

Axis Bank | JPMorgan has 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. The brokerage says company has indicated no near-term capital raise.

Axis Bank | CLSA has 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,250 per share. The brokerage says management-maintained profitability estimates at Rs 800-850 crore.

L&T technology | Nomura has 'reduce' rating L&T technology on with a target of Rs 3,050 per share. The brokerage says company's attractive portfolio suit will be tested during slowing macro & SWC integration.

Cement | Jefferies says all India average price to remain largely flat on month-on-month basis (MoM) basis. It also adds that no major signs of hikes in March, strong demand in infrastructure.

