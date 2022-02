1 / 5 Metropolis Healthcare | The stock ended 3.10 percent lower after the lower-than-expected earnings for the December quarter.



2 / 5 Shree Cement | Shares of the cement company ended 4.91 percent higher. The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50.



3 / 5 Manappuram Finance | Shares of Manappuram Finance ended 10.77 lower. In an exchange filing, the company said it has fixed Feb 25 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.



4 / 5 Tanla Platforms | The stock was the top gainer on Nifty500 and ended 10 percent higher.