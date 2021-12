1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1.8 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.4 percent. Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian share markets were gaining ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains.



3 / 10 D-Street: Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 497 points on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in other Asian markets. The 30-share BSE index jumped 497 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 56,319.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 16,770.85.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices settled more than 3 percent higher on Tuesday, rebounding on renewed risk appetite the day after a sharp fall, but investors remained cautious as the Omicron coronavirus variant cut holiday travel plans, dimming the near-term fuel demand outlook.



5 / 10 Rupee: Rising for a fourth straight session, the rupee surged by 31 paise to close at a nearly two-week high of 75.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday as positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiment. Risk sentiment recovered in global markets, helping riskier assets and emerging currencies post gains against the dollar, analysts said.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped by Rs 172 to Rs 47,246 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,418 per 10 gram.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin has increased to around 4.6 percent to $48,947.52 in the past 24 hours, after recording more than 32 percent fall post the all-time high of $69,000 in November.



8 / 10 FM on privatisation of two PSBs: The Cabinet has not taken any decision on privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which the government had announced in Budget 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



9 / 10 NSE launches corporate governance initiative NSE Prime: Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday launched a new corporate governance initiative NSE Prime-- that companies listed on the bourse can adopt voluntarily. This initiative will raise the bar for corporate governance standards in India, enable investors to identify companies which have voluntarily signed up for higher standards of corporate governance, the exchange said in a statement.