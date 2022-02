1 / 4 Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The company reported a net loss of Rs 139.8 crore for the quarter ended December, as against a net profit of Rs 65.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its quarterly revenue plunged nearly 88 percent YoY to Rs 100.3 crore. With this, the company's stock closed 20 percent lower at Rs 775.05.



2 / 4 Banks | Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank ended 1-2 percent higher after RBI's MPC kept key interest rates on hold. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate on pause at 3.35 percent. Rate-sensitive stocks were largely in the positive territory after the policy outcome.



3 / 4 Page Industries | The company's shares closed 3.36 percent lower at Rs 40,989 after Page Industries operational performance in Q3 FY22 disappointed the Street.