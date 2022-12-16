Shriram Transport Finance, SBI, ICICI Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,365 on its shares. Also, CLSA says that India’s power demand ended on strong note in 2022.

1 / 3

Shriram Transport Finance | Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,365 on its shares. The brokerage house says that post-merger, loan book of merged entity has risen by 27 percent.

2 / 3

Banks | Credit Suisse says that larger banks are driving deposit rate hikes in India. It also adds to continue preferring larger banks like Bank of Baroda, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank among others.

3 / 3

Power Sector | CLSA says that India’s power demand ended on strong note in 2022 and that coal-based power continued the heavy lifting in the country. The brokerage advises to prefer inexpensive regulated entities like NTPC, NHPC and SJVN.