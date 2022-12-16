English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Shriram Transport Finance, SBI, ICICI Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

Shriram Transport Finance, SBI, ICICI Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls

Shriram Transport Finance, SBI, ICICI Bank: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 16, 2022 8:40:18 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,365 on its shares. Also, CLSA says that India’s power demand ended on strong note in 2022.

CNBCTV18
1 / 3

Shriram Transport Finance | Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,365 on its shares. The brokerage house says that post-merger, loan book of merged entity has risen by 27 percent.

CNBCTV18
2 / 3

Banks | Credit Suisse says that larger banks are driving deposit rate hikes in India. It also adds to continue preferring larger banks like Bank of Baroda, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank among others.

CNBCTV18
3 / 3

Power Sector | CLSA says that India’s power demand ended on strong note in 2022 and that coal-based power continued the heavy lifting in the country. The brokerage advises to prefer inexpensive regulated entities like NTPC, NHPC and SJVN.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Wall Street falls over 2% as Federal Reserve continues inflation battle

Next Article

GAIL, Adani Ports, City Union Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

arrow down