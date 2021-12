1 / 10 Asian equities: Asian stock markets were generally weaker with US crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment.



2 / 10 D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session lower on Friday, ending a three-day winning run. The 30-scrip index fell 191 points or 0.3 percent to end at 57,124.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,003.8, down 68.9 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. Losses in financial and auto stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in IT, oil & gas and consumer shares limited the downside.



3 / 10 Crude oil: oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent edging up while US crude futures slipped after airlines called off thousands of flights in the United States over Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 infections.



4 / 10 Rupee: Continuing its winning streak for the seventh straight session, the rupee on Friday rose by 23 paise to a three-week high of 75.03 against the US dollar as risk appetite improved in view of broader weakness in the greenback. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.12 against the greenback and witnessed an intraday high of 75.00 and a low of 75.20.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 57 to Rs 47,263 per 10 gram tracking firm international trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,206 per 10 gram.



6 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin has shed more than $18,000 since hitting a record in early November, but it’s still up more than 75 percent this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far.



7 / 10 HP Adhesives shares to list on BSE, NSE today: HP Adhesives shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Mumbai-based HP Adhesives, a maker of adhesives and sealants, commanded a premium in the grey market -- an unofficial market for unlisted securities -- prior to the listing on Dalal Street.



8 / 10 BofA on GDP: BofA expects 8.2 percent GDP growth next fiscal with more downside risks Warning that the new year will be riskier than the previous two in terms of growth, inflation and the perils of monetary policy normalisation on consumption demand in particular, along with other external risks, a Wall Street brokerage has pencilled in an 8.2 per cent GDP growth next fiscal, with more downside risks to the projection.



9 / 10 Campus Activewear: Sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop up funds through an initial sharesale. The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.1 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).