SBI, Tata Motors, Voltas: Monday's top brokerage calls

SBI | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on SBI with a target of Rs 760 per share. The brokerage says two topical issues were risk from exposure to Adani Group & capital raise.

Tata Motors | JPMorgan maintains 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 415 per share. The brokerage says two topical issues were risk from exposure to Adani Group & capital raise.

Tata Motors | Goldman Sachs maintains 'sell' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 840 per share. The brokerage says stock up 15 percent in 15 days on newsflow around early onset of summer in India.

Real Estate | Jefferies says delayed pause in rate hike and risk-off sentiments led to stock underperformance. The brokerage also says 40 percent valuation contraction since late 2021 is already near past cycle levels.

Power Sector | CITI says healthy power demand growth continues. He added power demand growth in India continues at a healthy clip.