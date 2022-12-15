SBI Life, HDFC Life, SRF: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of SRF with a target price of Rs 3,125 on its shares whereas CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 1,650 on its shares.
SRF | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of SRF with a target price of Rs 3,125 on its shares. The brokerage house says that packaging films will likely remain a drag on overall performance
LTIMindtree | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of LTIMindtree with a target price of Rs 4,920 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's balance sheet is healthy. It also added that full valuation and integration risks could limit upside.
Insurance Companies | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 1,650 on its shares and on HDFC Life with a target price of 710 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects the insurance sector to outperform in CY23.