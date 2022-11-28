SBI Card, Larsen and Toubro, VA Tech Wabag: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'outperform' call on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares while CITI has an 'outperform' call on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,465 on its shares.

SBI Card | Morgan Stanley has an 'outperform' call on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that monthly spending for industry u has increaded by 5.5 percent for month-on-month and 28 percent for year-on-year.

Larsen and Toubro | CITI has an 'outperform' call on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,465 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company is well-positioned to capitalise on capex growth in India as well as West Asia.

VA Tech Wabag | Nomura has a 'buy' call on VA Tech Wabag with a target price of Rs 480 on its shares. The brokerage house says that securing a long-term ADB working capital funding a key positive.

Oil Marketing Companies | JPMorgan has a 'buy' call on HPCL with a target price of Rs 285 on its shares and 'neutral' call on GAIL with a target price of Rs 105. The brokerage says that oil prices are expected to stabalise with some downside risks and adds that policy support for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has turned positive.