SAIL, Indian Hotels and more; check Motilal Oswal’s top midcap investment picks for December

The Nifty ended its six-month winning streak in November 2021 amid high volatility. Benchmark indices pulled back nearly 8 percent from the record highs of October. But given the uncertainty around the Omicron variant of COVID-19, US inflation figure for Nov, which is the highest since 1982, will the market continue to correct? Or, are there still buying opportunities to make gains? Here’s a list of midcap stocks, including Orient Electric and Aditya Birla Fashion, that analysts of Motilal Oswal Financial Services have handpicked to make the most of the current trend in the market.