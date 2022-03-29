10 things you should know before opening bell on March 29

The Indian stock market is likely to make a positive start on Tuesday, tracking global peers as investors gained confidence in Ukraine peace talk hopes. While the US markets ended the overnight session in the green, sentiment in Asian markets was also positive in early trade. In pre-market cues, SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of how blue-chip scrip Nifty may perform, was trading almost a percent higher at the time of writing. Here are 10 things you should know before the opening bell on March 29: