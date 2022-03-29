10 things you should know before opening bell on March 29



1 / 10 Wall Street | US stock markets closed higher as bond yields and oil prices fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The S&P 500 rose 32.46 points or 0.7 percent to 4,575.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points, or 0.3 percent to 34,955.89 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 185.60 points, or 1.3 percent to 14,354.90. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Even amid coronavirus fears and concerns over lockdowns, Asian stocks were trading higher on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.8 percent and Shanghai’s index was up 0.1 percent. (image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX, which was up 153 points or 0.9 percent at 7:55 am, suggested a positive start for the broader index in the Indian market. The Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange were above the 17,400 level. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 D-Street | Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to close higher by 0.40 percent on Monday helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid gains in global equities.



5 / 10 Crude oil | US crude futures fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Brent crude was down almost 2 percent to $110.50 a barrel at 8:03 am. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Monday appreciated 8 paise to close at 76.16 against the US dollar following a fall in crude oil prices and gains in the domestic equities. According to forex traders, a strengthening American currency overseas and concerns over renewed foreign capital outflows capped the gains in the domestic unit.



7 / 10 Gold | As investors returned to equities and amid pressure from higher US Treasury yields, gold retreated 0.7 percent to $ 1926 on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was also in the green with the largest crypto Bitcoin at Rs $47,527.75, up 1.3 percent in 24 hours, while Ethereum, the second-largest crypto was trading 2.5 percent higher at $3,390.78.



9 / 10 Fuel prices | Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the seventh time this month by 80 paise and 70 paise a litre, respectively on Tuesday. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre and diesel rates have gone up to Rs 91.47.