10 things you need to know before opening bell on March 23



1 / 10 Wall Street | The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes traded higher, rising 2 percent, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 34,807.46, and the S&P 500 gained 50.43 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,511.61. The gains come following hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Benchmarks rose in morning trade in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong, but edged lower in Shanghai struggling to stay in the green. Japan's Nikkei was up 697 points or 2.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose more than a percent or 245 points, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.38 percent or 28 points, whereas the Shanghai index was up marginally 0.04 percent or 1.26 points.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | The Singapore exchange’s index that hints at the trend that India’s Nifty50 index is likely to follow was up 0.35 percent or 60 points at the time of writing. The Nifty Futures were trading 0.28 percent higher at 7:41 am (IST).



4 / 10 D-Street | The market ended the day on a positive note on Tuesday as technology stocks and heavyweights like Reliance Industries lent support for a midday rally. NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.16 percent higher at 17,315.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.22 percent to end at 57,989.30.



5 / 10 Oil price | Oil prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on tight global supplies concerns amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow. Brent crude futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9 percent, to $116.54 a barrel at 0213 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $110.14 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Fuel prices | In India, petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.



7 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared its initial losses to settle flat at 76.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Gold prices | Gold was marginally up 0.08 percent to $1,923. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrencies | All major cryptocurrencies were trading higher with Bitcoin having risen 1.5 percent to $42,463 in the last 24 hours, Ethereum jumping 1.06 percent to $2,986 during the period.