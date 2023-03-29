English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsRIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 8:51:07 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Macquire has upgraded Reliance Industries' rating to 'neutral' from 'underperform' at a target price of Rs 2,050 per share, while MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 415 per share.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count1 / 6

Reliance Industries Ltd | Macquire upgraded Reliance Industries' rating to 'neutral' from 'underperform' at a target price of Rs 2,050 per share. The brokerage says it still sees a consensus EPS cuts, but is now balanced risk-reward.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count2 / 6

Reliance Industries Ltd | JPMorgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It says that investors say there is value but no catalysts.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count3 / 6

Bajaj Auto | JPMorgan has maintained 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,400 per share. It says it sees exports to likely bottom out and a potential recovery from the second quarter.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count4 / 6

ITC | MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 415 per share. It says that hikes are still getting implemented in various markets.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count5 / 6

ICICI Lombard | MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ICICI Lombard at a target Rs 1,400 per share. The brokerage says that the company's management reiterated its guidance of achieving 102 percent combined ratio over the next two years.

brokerage calls, ms, clsa, buy sell, buy sell rating, ril, reliance, reliace buy sell, itc, bajaj auto, icici lombard, macquire, JPMorgan, MS
Image count6 / 6

ICICI Lombard | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on ICICI Lombard at a target of Rs 1,250 per share.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

This Gold financier has outperformed both midcap and smallcap indices this month

Next Article

Wall Street ends lower with tech, investors assess bank comments

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X