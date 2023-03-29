RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Macquire has upgraded Reliance Industries' rating to 'neutral' from 'underperform' at a target price of Rs 2,050 per share, while MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 415 per share.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Macquire upgraded Reliance Industries' rating to 'neutral' from 'underperform' at a target price of Rs 2,050 per share. The brokerage says it still sees a consensus EPS cuts, but is now balanced risk-reward.

Reliance Industries Ltd | JPMorgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It says that investors say there is value but no catalysts.

Bajaj Auto | JPMorgan has maintained 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,400 per share. It says it sees exports to likely bottom out and a potential recovery from the second quarter.

ITC | MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 415 per share. It says that hikes are still getting implemented in various markets.

ICICI Lombard | MS has maintained 'overweight' rating on ICICI Lombard at a target Rs 1,400 per share. The brokerage says that the company's management reiterated its guidance of achieving 102 percent combined ratio over the next two years.

ICICI Lombard | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on ICICI Lombard at a target of Rs 1,250 per share.