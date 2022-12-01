RIL, Asian Paints, TCI Express: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that export duties on Diesel and aviation fuel is higher despite moderation in Singapore GRM.
Asian paints | JPM has a 'neutral' call on shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,365 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company is aiming for double-digit volume growth.
TCI Express | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on TCI Express with a target price of Rs 2,515 on its shares. The brokerage house says profitability and cash flow is mantra for the company even if it means lower revenue growth.
Oil and Gas companies | CLSA said that expert committee on domestic natural gas pricing has submitted its report. It added that new gas pricing is a positive for IGL, MGL, Gujarat Gas as well as ONGC.