RIL, Asian Paints, TCI Express: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has an 'buy' call on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares while JPM has a 'neutral' call on shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,365 on its shares.

1 / 4

Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that export duties on Diesel and aviation fuel is higher despite moderation in Singapore GRM.

2 / 4

Asian paints | JPM has a 'neutral' call on shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,365 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company is aiming for double-digit volume growth.

3 / 4

TCI Express | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on TCI Express with a target price of Rs 2,515 on its shares. The brokerage house says profitability and cash flow is mantra for the company even if it means lower revenue growth.

4 / 4

Oil and Gas companies | CLSA said that expert committee on domestic natural gas pricing has submitted its report. It added that new gas pricing is a positive for IGL, MGL, Gujarat Gas as well as ONGC.