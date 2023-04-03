RIL, Adani Ports, Zydus Life and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), with a target of Rs 3,100 per share, while MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zydus Life with a target of Rs 513 per share.

Zydus Life | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zydus Life with a target of Rs 513 per share. The brokerage says it expects good earnings momentum for Zydus.

Adani Ports | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Adani Ports, with a target of Rs 690 per share. It says that the company's profit improvement in the next two years can make it a value-accretive transaction.

PNB Housing | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing with a target of Rs 700 per piece. The brokerage says it is expecting lower funding costs, partially offset by royalty costs.

Reliance Industries | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), with a target of Rs 3,100 per share. It says that Jio Financial is an opportunity for the firm to play with consumer as well as commercial loans and the NLF side.

IGL | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target price of Rs 475 per share. The brokerage says that the government has kept the APM gas price unchanged at $8.57/mmBtu provisonally.

Cement companies | Jefferies is expecting the quarter-on-quarter growth in EBITDA/t in the fourth quarter for cement companies, despite muted quarter-on-quarter pricing.

Telecom companies | Jefferies believes the outperformance of Jio is positive, following two quarters of underperformance. It also says that Bharti Airtel's market share gaines among the 3G/4G subscribers bodes well for the tariff outlook.