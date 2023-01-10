homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks Newsreliance tcs tata motors tuesday top brokerage calls 15622761.htm

Reliance, TCS, Tata Motors: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Jan 10, 2023 8:34:13 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 512 on its shares while Bernstein has an 'outperform' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 3,840 on its shares.

TCS | Bernstein has an 'outperform' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 3,840 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's performance is resilient in December quarter.

TCS | JPMorgan has an 'underweight' call on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 3,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's book to bill declining along with net hiring being negative.

Tata Motors | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 512 on its shares. The brokerage expects Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) margin profile to improve led by volume growth

Reliance Industries | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2,970 on its shares. The brokerage says that company is nearing end of consolidation.

