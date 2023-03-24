Reliance, SBI Life, HDFC Life: Friday's brokerage call

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley believes there could be positive sentiment from Accenture's results while Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 3,060 per share.

1 / 4

Reliance | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 3,060 per share. The brokerage says telecom tariff hikes could lead to accelerated market share shifts.

2 / 4

IT Sector | Morgan Stanley believes there could be positive sentiment from Accenture's results. It also adds slowdown in North America high tech communications verticals came as bigger negative.

3 / 4

IT Sector | Nomura says that it retains cautious stance on the sector and prefer Large Cap over Midcap. It added that demand continues to shift towards cost optimisation.

4 / 4

Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley says that it maintains constructive view on the companies. It adds that insurers should be able to cope with proposed changes in the budget without a material structural destruction in TAM.