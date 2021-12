1 / 5 Reliance Industries | The stock ended 2.81 percent lower. It was the worst hit on Nifty50.



2 / 5 L&T | Larsen and Toubro and Kemroc have entered into a distribution agreement that will facilitate Kemroc products to be distributed and promoted in the Indian market by L&T. This strategic partnership will enable L&T to expand its product offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to customers in the construction industry in India. This drove the scrip to close 0.60 percent higher.



3 / 5 Morepen Laboratories | The company’s shares ended 3 percent higher after Morepen Laboratories received the US drug regulator's nod for Fexofinadine (Allegra), used to relieve allergy symptoms.



4 / 5 KEC International | The company secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and an order for the construction of railway siding in the conventional segment in India. It also secured an order for infrastructure work in the water pipeline segment in India. The stock ended 0.28 percent lower.