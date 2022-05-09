Stocks to Watch: Stronger-than-expected jobs data in the US led to investors worrying about higher interest rate while tightening lockdown in Shanghai sent global equities into a tailspin. SGX Nifty50 futures fell 1.2 percent to 16,227.5 points as of 6:51 am on Monday, indicating a lower opening for Indian benchmark indices. Stocks such as Reliance Industries, Campus Activewear, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, PVR, Go Fashions India and UPL among others will be closely tracked. Here are top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session -