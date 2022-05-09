Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Reliance Industries, UPL, HCL Tech, Tata Power, PVR, Mindtree and more: Top stocks to watch out for on May 9

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Reliance Industries, UPL, HCL Tech, Tata Power, PVR, Mindtree and more: Top stocks to watch out for on May 9

Stocks to Watch: Stronger-than-expected jobs data in the US led to investors worrying about higher interest rate while tightening lockdown in Shanghai sent global equities into a tailspin. SGX Nifty50 futures fell 1.2 percent to 16,227.5 points as of 6:51 am on Monday, indicating a lower opening for Indian benchmark indices. Stocks such as Reliance Industries, Campus Activewear, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, PVR, Go Fashions India and UPL among others will be closely tracked. Here are top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More