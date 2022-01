1 / 4 Tata Motors | Shares of the company gained 4 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,516 crore for the quarter ended December as against a net profit of Rs 2,906.5 crore.



2 / 4 Reliance Industries | Shares of the company gained over 2 percent after foreign research firm CLSA upgraded the rating and the target price. CLSA has upgraded Reliance Industries’ rating to 'buy' and raised the target price to Rs 2,955 from Rs 2,850.



3 / 4 Britannia | The share price ended in the green after the FMCGG firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 371 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, lower by 19 percent from Rs 456 crore a year ago.