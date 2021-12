1 / 11 Reliance Industries | RIL said it will partner with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC to launch TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais. The joint venture will have an investment of more than $2 billion.



2 / 11 SpiceJet | Madras High Court has ordered the winding up of private carrier SpiceJet and directed the official liquidator attached to the High Court to take over its assets. SpiceJet informed that the High Court's stay is subject to the condition that the company deposits an amount equivalent to $5 million within a period of two weeks.



3 / 11 Larsen and Toubro | L&T has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco to develop manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia, as per a report.



4 / 11 California Software | The company has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Pratsware Technologies which owns botbaba - a WhatsApp chatbot platform.



5 / 11 NHPC | The company has approved a proposal for monetisation by securitisation through a bidding process of return on equity (RoE) of Chamera-I power station, Himachal Pradesh. It will also further monetise the RoE of one or more power stations for 05/10/15 years in one go or rollover. (Image: Company website)



6 / 11 Polyplex Corporation | PT Polyplex Films Indonesia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company, Thailand, has commenced operations of a 10.6-metre BOPP film line with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum.



7 / 11 Texmaco Rail and Engineering | The company has informed about the successful completion of its rights issue aggregating to Rs 164 crore. The issue was oversubscribed 1.35 times. (Image: Company website)



8 / 11 Hindustan Zinc | The company approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY22. The company has announced a total of $1 billion as interim dividend to its shareholders.



9 / 11 Brightcom Group | The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Vuchi Media, operating under the brand name of MediaMint.



10 / 11 Praj Industries | The company has announced an innovative solution to process sugarcane juice into a new sustainable feedstock Biosyrup for round the year ethanol production.