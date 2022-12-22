Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Sula Vineyards and more

SUMMARY From Reliance Retail's acquisition to Sula Vineyards' listing on the bourses, here are some of the key stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent stake in METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt. Ltd. for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. The acquisition will add multi-category large format stores to Reliance Retail's overall footprint and further strengthen its new commerce business. Alert: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Ajanta Pharma | Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that promoters of the company, Ayush Agarwal Trust and Ravi Agarwal Trust are looking to sell 4.56 percent stake in the company worth Rs 650 crore via block deal on Thursday, December 22. The lower end of the price range has been fixed at Rs 1,113, a 5 percent discount to the current market price. Ajanta Pharma was highlighted in CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on December 1, where dealers anticipated a large block deal to take place in the stock soon.

Bandhan Bank | The lender has received a bid worth Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio from an Asset Reconstruction Company worth Rs 8,897 crore. The bank will go for bidding as per the Swiss Challenge method and the sale decision will be taken as per extant guidelines of the said method.

Just Dial | Just Dial's promoter Reliance Retail Ventures on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in the company for Rs 101 crore in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 600 apiece.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd | The company has signed an agreement with Pune-based Enrich Energy Pvt. Ltd. to develop 4.68 MWp DC Solar Photovoltaic Power project at Nanded, Maharashtra. This project will generate and supply green energy to fulfill about half of the present consumption of the company and reduce carbon emission equivalent to 6,830 tonne per annum.

Jindal Poly Films | Jindal Poly Films, a BC Jindal Group firm, on Wednesday, said its board of directors has approved the merger of SMI Coated Products Private Ltd with its subsidiary Jindal Polypack Ltd. The scheme of amalgamation is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, shareholders, and creditors of both companies, it said.

Adani Solar | The company said it has begun manufacturing large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in India. The monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenisation to produce renewable electricity from silicon-based PV (photovoltaic) modules with efficiencies ranging from 21 percent to 24 percent. It intends to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023.

GR Infra | GR Infraprojects Ltd has proposed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary company Rajgarh Transmission Ltd. (RTL) to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid). The company, in a statement, said that the Board of Directors has approved the terms and conditions of a framework agreement with IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd. to complete the sale.

Kalpataru Power | The NCLT has approved the merger of JMC Projects with the company.

Sula Vineyards | Shares of the company will be making their debut on the bourses today. The Rs 960 crore IPO received an overall subscription of 2.33x. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 357 per share.