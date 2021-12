1 / 6 Krebs Biochemicals and Industries | The company's board of directors approves allotting 1 crore redeemable non-convertible non-cumulative preference shares of Rs 100 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis to IPCA Laboratories, a promoter group company. This drove the company's stock to settle 20 percent higher.



2 / 6 Rama Steel Tubes | The company has procured orders of approximately Rs 4.33 crore from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. Post this, the stock ended 10 percent higher.



3 / 6 Reliance Industries | Shares of RIL closed 1.60 percent lower and was the worst performer on Nifty50.



4 / 6 RBL Bank | Shares of the private lender ended 9.29 percent lower amid negative newsflow. A media report said that a loan worth Rs 300-crore was written off within seven months of being sanctioned and this was likely considered as the key reason for RBI's sudden intervention in RBL Bank.



5 / 6 Cantabil Retail India | Nearly 10 percent equity changed hands on exchanges which led the stock to close 5 percent higher.