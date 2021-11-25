Reliance Industries, Pidilite, Grasim and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 25



Reliance Industries | RIL has decided to implement a Scheme of Arrangement to transfer Gasification Undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary. RIL plans to restructure and repurpose gasification assets.



Coal India | The company reportedly said that rising costs mean Coal India will be forced to hike prices of supplies in long-term deals to protect profitability.



NCC | The construction major told CNBC-TV18 that it is looking at EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins of about 11 percent for FY22.



Indian Overseas and Central Bank | CNBC-TV18 learns that the government has proposed privatising Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank.



CyberTech Systems and Software | India Rating & Research (Fitch Group) has upgraded the rating of the company from Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'BBB-/Stable/A3' to 'BBB/Stable/A3+'.



Capri Global Capital | The company entered into a co-lending agreement with the Union Bank of India to offer MSMEs loans.



Siemens | The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended September 2021.



Tube Investments of India | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA+ and the short-term rating at A1+. The long-term rating has been removed from 'watch with developing implications' and 'Stable' outlook has been assigned.



Grasim Industries | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, the shareholding is reduced to 9.83 percent from 11.85 percent earlier.