market News

Reliance Industries, L&T Finance: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Jan 16, 2023 9:12:32 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,015 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of L&T Finance with a target price of Rs 108 on its shares.

Reliance Industries | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,015 on its shares. The brokerage says that assume no tariff hike in FY24.

L&T Finance | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on the shares of L&T Finance with a target price of Rs 108 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's earnings quality improves across board.

L&T Finance | Morgan Stanley has a 'equal-weight' call on the shares of L&T Finance with a target price of Rs 108 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) beat driven by outperformance of retail business.

X