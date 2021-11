1 / 7 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the permissible promoter holding in private banks to up to 26 percent from 15 percent. Additionally, LIC got approval from the RBI to raise its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank up to 10 percent from 5 percent as of September-end. With this, the stock closed 2.38 percent higher.



2 / 7 PNB Housing Bank | Carlyle, the single largest investor in PNB Housing Finance has been in talks with another PE firm to sell its stake and exit the investment, CNBC-TV18 reported. Baring PE Asia has been part of the bidding process and has offered Carlyle to buy out their stake in the housing finance lender. This triggered buying in the housing financier’s shares that closed 4.99 percent higher.



3 / 7 Reliance Industries | RIL’s stock ended over 1 percent higher after the conglomerate's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, raised prepaid tariff rates by 20 percent.



4 / 7 BEML | The stock was the top gainer on Nifty500 and closed 13.17 percent higher.



5 / 7 IRCTC | Shares of IRCTC fell the most on Nifty200 and ended 5.7 percent lower.



6 / 7 Shakti Pumps (India) | The stock has ended 7 percent higher as the company’s board approved setting up an arm to do business in Electric Vehicle (EV) motor, EV charger, EV controller, multi-application VFD for automobiles.