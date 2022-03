1 / 6 Coal India | The company's stock ended 3.29 percent higher at Rs 182.35 and was the top Nifty50 gainer.



2 / 6 Airline stocks | Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet ended 4.17 percent and 1.84 percent lower respectively the DGCA reports a decline in domestic air passenger traffic.



3 / 6 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the company closed 2.53 percent higher after the company received final approval from the US FDA for its Lacosamide Tablets, used to prevent and control seizures.



4 / 6 Reliance Industries | Shares of RIL settled 0.75 percent lower amid the weakness in the broader market. Today's fall comes after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has acquired an 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment.



5 / 6 Valiant Organics | Shares of the company closed 20 percent higher. They gained the most on Nifty500.