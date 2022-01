Indian shares plunged on Thursday amid a sell-off across global markets, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting triggered concerns about earlier-than-expected rate hikes. The Sensex ended 621.3 points lower at 59,601.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,745.9, down 179.4 points from its previous close. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session: